Hindu Bodies to Seek Beef Consumption Ban at Goa Convention

Hindu organisations from various parts of the country and abroad will demand a nationwide ban on consumption of beef at the four-day convention scheduled at Ramnathi village in Goa on June 14, a Hindu Janjagruti Samiti functionary said today.

HJS leader Charudatt Pingle announced that more than 400 delegates representing over 150 Hindu organisations from across the country, and also from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will attend the sixth Hindu convention being organised by the HJS.

"All 150 Hindu organisations from 21 Indian states besides three countries will demand a nationwide ban on beef consumption. The supreme court directives on beef ban are clear. We should implement the supreme court order," he told reporters.

Samiti national spokesman Ramesh Shinde said the "differences" between Goa government and the Centre over the recent notification banning trade of cattle for slaughter at animal markets indicate that democracy has failed.

"There is no unanimity between the government of Goa and Union government. Though both the governments are led by one party, they are not unanimous over the notification. This is a failure of democracy," he said.