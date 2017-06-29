The Newswire
29 June 2017 National

Himachal Pradesh Govt Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Unemployment Allowance

Dharamsala
The Himachal Pradesh government has more than 10,500 applications for unemployment allowance since the scheme was implemented in April.

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh had launched an 'unemployment allowance scheme' on April 15.

Under the scheme, the state government decided to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to youth having intermediate or above qualification where as the unemployed youth with disability would be given Rs 1,500 per month.

A government spokesperson said, "Over 10,500 applications have been received for the scheme.

"The applications are being examined and the eligible applicants will be provided allowance under the scheme after verification of their documents."

The allowance under the scheme would be given only through bank accounts, he said, adding, the scheme has made available on website http://admis.Hp.Nic.In/unemp and the eligible youth can apply for allowance there.

Virbhadra Singh Dharamsala National
