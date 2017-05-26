Heavy Floods In Sri lanka Killed 23, Several Misising
Heavy floods have wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, with flash floods and landslides killing at least 23 people and affecting over a million people.
Picture Courtesy: Twitter
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) alerted the public to be vigilant on possible landslides in mountainous areas in Galle, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara and Hambanthota districts, Colombo Page reported.
Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country since Thursday.
South-west monsoon conditions are establishing over the country. Hence, showery and windy condition are expected to continue over the south-western part of the country.
According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC), 23 people have died and over a million people have been affected due to the island-wide inclement weather.
RT Kavinthans: Flood situation @ Tawalama . #lka #SriLanka #FloodSL pic.twitter.com/axN2yt3VSz— Sajith Abeywardhana (@sajithswa) May 26, 2017
The people living in low lying areas around Kelani River and Kalu Ganga are cautioned about possible floods.
Southern part of Sri Lanka affected by flood: #Palnda, #Velipanna, #Veyangalla, #Porvai, #Galle & other areas. Many reported death & missing— Mujeeb ur Rahman (@Mujeeb_UrRahman) May 26, 2017
The DMC said water levels of most rivers were rising. It advised residents to take adequate measures to face a major flood situation.
Sri Lanka Airforce and the Navy are working to provide relief to people stranded by floods with helicopters and boats deployed, an official said.
Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Several people reportedly missing due to landslide/flood situation in Veyangalla,Agalawatta #lka #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/5pYx5ZnDsr— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) May 26, 2017
Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often witnesses landslides during the monsoon season.
Last year more than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in the country.
