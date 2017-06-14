Haryana's Open Defecation-Free Village To Be Named After Trump
Sulabh International founder Birendra Pathak has announced that an open defecation-free village in Mewat will be named after U.S. President Donald Trump to build a good relationship between India and the United States.
According to Sulabh, the move will draw the attention of the world towards India's cleanliness campaign 'Swacch Bharat'.
Pathak declared this extraordinary step at a community event organised in the suburbs of Washington D. C.
The organisation is currently working in some villages of Mewat to make them open defecation-free.
Pathak, a social worker, is working to provide affordable sanitation and toilets to people and end the practice of manual scavenging.
The villagers are very excited and enthusiastic by knowing this and are hope that their future will be bright too.
Pathak's announcement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Trump in Washington on June 26. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fatalities Reported As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- RBI Begins crackdown on loan defaulters
- DMK's Stalin, Several Others Detained After Ruckus Over 'Cash for Vote' MLA Sting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment