Haryana Govt Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Those Providing Information On Chain, Purse Snatchers
The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that it will give Rs 1 lakh cash reward to informers providing credible information about anyone involved in chain and purse snatching in the state.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Police Department chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar which was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, Director General of Police (DGP), B S Sandhu, Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Mohd Akil, ADGP Headquarters, P K Agrawal, ADGP HR and Litigation, O P Singh, Inspectors General of Police (IGs) of all ranges and commissioners of police.
Khattar also gave approval for appointing deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-level officer in Manesar, and additional superintendent of police in Bahadurgarh, district Jhajjar, according to an official spokesman here.
Khattar also approved the proposal to convert sanctioned police posts into regular posts, besides converting 1,200 posts of constables into those of sub-inspectors.
The chief minister gave a go-ahead for the creation of new posts of traffic police constables for Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram.
The proposal for setting up new police stations as per requirement, traffic police stations in the districts through which the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and Kundli-Ghaziabad- Palwal (KGP) expressways pass, and women police stations in Dadri district and Hansi and six sub-divisions.
Khattar issued directions for the construction of new buildings of police stations whose existing buildings are in a dilapidated condition.
Officers were told to get third-party checking done of places where CCTV cameras have been installed and ensure that only high-quality cameras are installed.
