The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
18 May 2017 Last Updated at 1:42 pm National

Harsh Vardhan Gets Additional Charge of Environment Ministry Following Dave's Demise

New Delhi
Harsh Vardhan Gets Additional Charge of Environment Ministry Following Dave's Demise
File PTI Photo by Vijay Verma

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was today given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences.

READ MORE IN:
Harsh Vardhan Anil Madhav Dave New Delhi BJP Environment & Ecology Science & Technology National
Next Story : Muslim Law Board Refrains From Commenting On Triple Talaq As Hearing Continues In SC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters