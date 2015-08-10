The Newswire
Harsh Vardhan Gets Additional Charge of Environment Ministry Following Dave's Demise
New Delhi
File PTI Photo by Vijay Verma
Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was today given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.
President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences.
