Hand-Woven Shawls, Himachali Silver Bracelet: PM Modi Presents Gifts To Trumps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a range of gifts, including a handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra Valley and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir.

During his maiden face-to-face meeting with Trump, Modi gifted a folio containing the 1965 dated original commemorative postal stamp, issued to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The stamp honoured the memory of a great American President and the symbolised closeness of ideals" Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi believed in, the Prime Minister's Office posted on Twitter.

The stamp honoured the memory of a great American President & symbolized closeness of the ideals for which Lincoln stood & which drove Bapu. pic.twitter.com/VsMDnwsDX7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

"For @FLOTUS, PM presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley," it said.

For @FLOTUS, PM presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

"Hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh were also presented to @FLOTUS," it said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh were also presented to @FLOTUS. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

Later Trump gave Modi a guided tour of the President's residence quarters in White House, including Lincoln bedroom, and showed him a copy of Lincoln's famous Gettysburg address and the desk on which he wrote it.

Modi, who met Trump for the first time after the latter took office earlier this year, held extensive bilateral talks with the US officials focusing on terrorism, trade, energy, and defence.

The two-day trip included a 'working dinner' at the White House, meeting with US CEOs and an address to the Indian community in Washington.