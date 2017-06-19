The Newswire
20 June 2017 National

Gurgaon Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Dumped in Greater Noida

Sohna (Haryana)
Representative Image

 A woman from Gurgaon was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryan and was dumped in Greater Noida. She was found lying on the road near Kasna police station.

An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR is lodged yet.

The woman was found lying on the road near Kasna police station at Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman is from Gurugram and was in Sohna area at around 8-8:30 p.m. yesterday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her.

The police took the victim for a medical examination.

According to them, the matter is being examined according to the information provided by the victim.

Gurgaon Noida Rape Women National
