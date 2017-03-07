Gunmen Open Fire On Police Convoy In J&K's Anantnag, Cop In 'Critical Condition'
Terrorists opened fire on a Police patrol party here in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, in which one cop is said to be in a critical condition.
After reports had emerged that the cop had been killed in the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a clarification on his health condition.
The injured policeman was deployed in Anantnag for a regular security patrol, to maintain law and order in the area.
Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter by the security forces in Pulwama district's Bamnoo area.
One terrorist is still trapped in the area and operations are underway to smoke him out.
On a specific information received, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of army launched cordon and search operation in the area.
On June 2, the security officials in a joint operation began to cordon off Pulwama's Malangpora area in search of terrorist.
Army, local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began search operation in to nab terrorists trapped in the area.
(ANI)
