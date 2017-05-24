The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
24 May 2017 Last Updated at 1:22 pm International

Gunmen In Philippines Take Hostages, Including Priest: Church

Manila
Gunmen In Philippines Take Hostages, Including Priest: Church

Islamist militants battling security forces in a southern Philippine city have taken hostages, including a local priest, the Catholic Church said today, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law to combat the gunmen.

"Father Chito Suganob and others were in the Cathedral of Our Lady Help of Christians when members of the Maute fighting group forced their way into the Cathedral, taking with them Fr. Chito and others as hostages," Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines president archbishop Socrates Villegas said in a statement.

"They have threatened to kill the hostages if the government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.

READ MORE IN:
Manila Bomb Blasts International
Next Story : IT Department Raids Over 15 Locations Across UP, Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters