The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
06 June 2017 Last Updated at 3:26 pm International

Gulf Crisis Escalates As Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Licence

Gulf Crisis Escalates As Saudi Arabia Revokes Qatar Airways Licence
Representative Image

The gulf crisis escalated as Saudi Arabia today revoked the operating licence of Qatar Airways and ordered the airline's offices to close within 48 hours, state media reported.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and to close all of its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours," read a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

READ MORE IN:
Qatar Saudi Arabia Diplomacy & Foreign Policy International
Next Story : Qataris Stock Up on Food Amid Fear of Economic Blockade
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters