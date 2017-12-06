The Newswire
13 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:17 am International

Gulf Air Embargo Only Applies to Qatar Companies: UAE

Abu Dhabi
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

The air embargo imposed on Qatar only applies to airlines from Qatar or registered there, the United Arab Emirates Civil Aviation Authority said today.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain issued identical statements on the air embargo, which came into effect when Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama broke off relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

