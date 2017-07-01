Gujarat: Woman Delivers Baby In Ambulance Surrounded By 12 Lions, After Midnight
Manguben Makwana will never forget the night of June 29. The 32-year-old delivered a baby in the vicinity of the Gir forest in an ambulance after midnight -- but that was not all.
Even as she gave birth to a boy, a group of 12 lions emerged from the adjacent forests and surrounded the vehicle near a remote village in Amreli district.
During this ordeal, which lasted for around 20 minutes, the paramedic staff of the '108' ambulance tackled the situation with courage and helped Makwana in giving birth, while the lion pride, including three males, blocked the vehicle's passage.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on Thursday when the ambulance was shifting Makwana, a resident of Lunasapur village, to the government hospital in Jafarabad town, said Chetan Gaadhe, Emergency Management Executive of '108' in Amreli.
"When the ambulance was on its way to Jafarabad with Makwana, the on-duty Emergency Management Technician (EMT) Ashok Makwana realised that she would give birth anytime, as the head of the baby was protruding out. Thus, he asked the driver Raju Jadav to stop the ambulance mid-way to deal with the emergency," said Gaadhe.
While the EMT contacted a physician over phone to take directions, the pride of lions, sensing human presence, emerged from the nearby bushes and surrounded the ambulance.
"Though Jadav, who is a local and understood the behaviour of lions, tried to scare them away, the lions refused to budge. Some of them even sat in front of the vehicle, blocking its passage," he said.
Meanwhile, inside the vehicle, the calm EMT Ashok helped the woman deliver as per the directions given by the physician over phone while the driver Jadav monitored the movement of the "curious" lions, said Gaadhe.
"Later, Jadav started the ambulance and moved slowly so that lions would give way. Upon seeing the movement of the vehicle as well as the blinking of lights, the big cats eventually moved and gave way to the ambulance," he said.
The mother and the child are currently admitted to Jafrabad hospital. Both are hale and hearty.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- LeT Commander Bashir Lashkari And Aide Killed
- GST, India's Biggest Tax Reform, Formally Launched
- Doctor Shoots Woman Dead Inside US Hospital
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- UP Minister Talks About GST, Couldn't Spell Full Form When Asked
- China Seeks 'Meaningful Dialogue' With India Over Border Row in Sikkim
- 'Momos Dangerous For Health,' BJP Legislator Leads Protest Demanding Complete Ban
Post a Comment
Oh that`s indeed great. A rarest of rare TRUE story how a preganant lady delivered a baby child in the ambulance amongst the Lions,not just one or two but twelve camping around medical vehicle. The driver of the Ambulance Shri Jadhav, and the medico fellow Shri Ashok surely deserve appropriate recognision of their services by State that even under saaid tensed and fearful circumstances they did their duties. Amazingly they maintained their cool and performed their jobs so efficiently saving the lives of the lady and her newly born child. Though the sex of the child delivered has not been revealed yet it would have satisfied curuosity of the readers if it was a male or a female child.
P.Gautampurkar ,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthan