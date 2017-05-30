The Newswire
30 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:30 pm Arts & Entertainment

Guess Who Met Narendra Modi in Berlin!

Berlin
Courtesy: twitter.com/priyankachopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took some time out of his hectic schedule of bilateral talks and meetings in Berlin to meet Indian filmstar Priyanka Chopra.

The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress was in the city for a special promotion of her latest film, "Baywatch".

The actress took to Twitter to share a picture with the prime minister.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic)," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Chopra and her co-stars from the film, including 'Baywatch' veteran David Hasselhoff, are also staying at the same hotel as the PM overlooking Brandenburg Gate.

