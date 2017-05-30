Guess Who Met Narendra Modi in Berlin!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took some time out of his hectic schedule of bilateral talks and meetings in Berlin to meet Indian filmstar Priyanka Chopra.



The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress was in the city for a special promotion of her latest film, "Baywatch".



The actress took to Twitter to share a picture with the prime minister.



"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic)," Priyanka captioned the photo.



Chopra and her co-stars from the film, including 'Baywatch' veteran David Hasselhoff, are also staying at the same hotel as the PM overlooking Brandenburg Gate.