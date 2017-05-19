GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
The government today maintained that the Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 will ensure simplification of tax administration, while the Odisha Value Addeed Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017 would allow the state to impose VAT on only on six items.
This was stated by Finance Minister S B Behera while initiating the debate in the special session of Odisha assembly convened to pass the GST Bill.
Stating that GST will unify at least 17 central and state taxes together, Behera said products manufactured in the states as well as in the country could compete with products in the international market.
"GST will help extend tax network and bring improvement in the tax administration," Behera said.
In a clarification, Behera said the Centre would have no right to impose tax on the sale of products and the state govenrments could not impose tax on the service.
The GST takes care of 17 different taxes, Behera said appealing to the members of the assembly to help in passing the twin bills - Odisha Goods and Service Tax Bill, 2017 and Odisha Value Addeed Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
While Opposition BJPLP leader K V Singhdeo complimented the state government for bringing the GST Bill for passing in the assembly, Congress demanded that the Bill be sent to select committee for further deliberation.
Congress member Naba Kishore Das argued that since GST Council is all powerful, the state govenrment will not be a position to protect its interest. He advocated for a 4-day special session to discuss the GST Bill after it got nod of the select committee.
BJD chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, praised the NDA government for passing of the GST Bill in Parliament.
"While the UPA-I and UPA-II could not bring consensus on the Bill, the NDA government did it," Satpathy said adding that the Centre has assured to compensate the state's loss for implementation of GST.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan Wants To Shut Down PIA
- 'Do Not Harm My Film To Seek Attention'
- India Performs First Uterine Transplant
- Jain Files Defamation Case Against Mishra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
- GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
- Zomato To Reach Out To 6.6 MN Users For Security Update
- Pakistan to Get New Team of Lawyers to Defend Its Case at International Court Of Justice
- Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Bags Global Award In UK
- 'Baahubali 2' Becomes First Indian Movie to Enter 1500-Crore Club
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment