The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
30 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:17 pm National

GST Implementation A 'Tamasha': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI
GST Implementation A '<em>Tamasha</em>': Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today dubbed the implementation of GST as a "tamasha", saying the reform was being rushed through in a "half-baked" manner as a "self-promotional spectacle".

Gandhi, currently abroad on a holiday, hit out at the government, accusing it of being "insensitive" for rolling out GST without planning, foresight and institutional readiness, as it did during demonetisation.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha," he said on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

"But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning, foresight and institutional readiness," Gandhi also tweeted.

The Congress leader said India deserves a GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses and traders through tremendous pain and anxiety.

He claimed that unlike demonetisation, GST was a reform that the Congress had championed and backed from the very beginning.

Gandhi's tweets come a day after the Congress announced its boycott of the midnight GST launch event by the government at the Central Hall of Parliament tonight.

The Congress is boycotting the event on grounds that a taxation reform could not be equated to midnight celebrations of Indian Independence the Central Hall has seen on August 15, 1947, and later, on 50 years of freedom in 1972 followed by the celebration of the Golden jubilee of Independence in 1997.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Social Networking Sites Internet Twitter Politics Taxes-Indirect Taxes Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Money GST National
Next Story : Traders Protest GST, Stop Train; Wholesale Market Shut Down In UP
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters