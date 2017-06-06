The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
06 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:06 pm National

Growth Slowed Down Due to Demonetisation, Economy Running on One Engine of Public Spending: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi
Growth Slowed Down Due to Demonetisation, Economy Running on One Engine of Public Spending: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said the country's growth has slowed down mainly because of demonetisation and the economy is running on just one engine of public spending.

He expressed serious concern over the situation, particularly the impact on job creation.

Singh, in his intervention at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, talked about the decline in the economic growth as depicted in the last quarter GDP numbers.

He said the slow down was primarily due to demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year.

He said the Gross Value Addition (GVA) is the true sub-measure of economic activity and it has experienced a steep and sustained fall.

"Private sector investment has collapsed and the economy is running on just one engine of public spending," he said at the meeting, chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Singh said the GVA growth of industry has fallen from 10.7 per cent in March 2016 to just 3.8 per cent in March 2017, a decline of nearly seven percentage points of growth.

"The most worrisome aspect of all this is the impact on job creation. Jobs have been extremely hard to come by for the youth of the nation," he said.

The former Prime Minister noted that the construction industry, which is one of the largest employment generators in the country, has suffered contraction.

This, he said, "implies loss of millions of jobs for the nation's workforce". 

READ MORE IN:
Manmohan Singh New Delhi Economy Congress National
Next Story : Monsoon To Be Better Than Expected, Says IMD in Its Revised Forecast
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters