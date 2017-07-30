Graft, Dynastic Policies Left People Frustrated, I Inherited A Dismal Machinery: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today said corruption and dynastic policies of the past 15 years had left people "totally frustrated" as he lamented that he had inherited a dismal state machinery.
The chief minister said the BJP got a massive mandate in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due to the works done by the Narendra Modi government.
"After which, the state government immediately got into the groove and initiated steps for welfare and progress of the common people," Adityanath said at an event here.
Earlier, the people were totally frustrated because of the corrupt and dynastic policies of the state governments in the past 14 to 15 years, he said without naming the Samajwadi Party and the BSP that were in power during the period.
"The situation of law and order was bad and the state had lagged behind in the race of development... I had inherited a very dismal machinery," the chief minister, who has just completed 100 days in office, said.
"There was no control on bureaucracy, government staff was not attending the office, files were gathering dust, middlemen were having control in government offices and this had become the identity of Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Elaborating on the works initiated by his government in the 100 days it had been in office, he said that it was working without bias and discrimination for the all-round development of all sections of the society.
The government and administration has been made sensitive and answerable, the chief minister added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Centre Urges Congress To Rethink Its Stand On GST
- China Seeks Dialogue With India Over Sikkim Border Row
- UP Minister Doesn't Know What GST Stands For
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment