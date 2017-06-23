Govt Clears Proposal for Setting Up Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida
The government has cleared a proposal for setting up a greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, which is likely to be operational in the next five to six years.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said at a press briefing here today that "in-principle clearance has been granted" for the airport.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has notified 3,000 hectares of land for a world-class international airport, Raju added.
"Noida International Airport will cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years," Raju tweeted.
The airport will help reduce congestion at the Delhi international airport.
"In Delhi, we are expecting 91 million passengers by 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024," Raju told reporters.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Red Carpet' Welcome Awaits PM Modi In US
- Srikanth Reaches Final of Australia Super Series
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment