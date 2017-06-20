Govt Asks All Departments To Not Share RTI Applicants' Aadhaar Details

All central government departments were today asked not to share personal details, including Aadhaar number, of RTI applicants.

The directive comes after a few reported instances of Aadhaar data leak.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the nodal agency for matters related to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said personal details like Aadhaar number should not be sought while handling applications under the transparency law.

Central government departments have been asked to ensure that Aadhaar number or such other personal information is hidden from public view when RTI applications, appeals or replies are uploaded on their websites.

All public authorities, which include government organisations, have already been asked to upload RTI applications, their replies and appeals made against those responses at regular intervals.

The DoPT cited the Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology's recently circulated guidelines for securing identity information and sensitive personal data in compliance with the Aadhaar Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The guidelines direct that personal information including Aadhaar number should not be published in the public domain or websites.

An Aadhaar card carries a 12-digit unique identification number and other information like an individual's date of birth and address.