Goa Footbridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Two, Rescue Ops On
Death toll rises to two as another body was recovered on Friday, after a Portuguese era footbridge collapsed in South Goa's Curchorem.
Earlier on Thursday, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the collapse of the footbridge.
"Spoke to Goa CM Shri @manoharparrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified," Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tweeted; "9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation."
A total of fifteen people have been rescued till now and five have been admitted to a hospital.
50 persons fell into a river following the collapse of the footbridge.
The incident took place when the police were attempting to rescue a youth who jumped off the bridge.
The police and the fire brigade are currently at spot.
The rescue operation is currently underway. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan Wants To Shut Down PIA
- 'Do Not Harm My Film To Seek Attention'
- India Performs First Uterine Transplant
- Jain Files Defamation Case Against Mishra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
- GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
- Zomato To Reach Out To 6.6 MN Users For Security Update
- Pakistan to Get New Team of Lawyers to Defend Its Case at International Court Of Justice
- Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Bags Global Award In UK
- 'Baahubali 2' Becomes First Indian Movie to Enter 1500-Crore Club
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment