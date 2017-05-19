Goa Footbridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Two, Rescue Ops On

Death toll rises to two as another body was recovered on Friday, after a Portuguese era footbridge collapsed in South Goa's Curchorem.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the collapse of the footbridge.

"Spoke to Goa CM Shri @manoharparrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy tweeted; "9 Navy Divers with Geminis boats & associated equipment rush to Curchorem, South Goa bridge collapse site for Search & Rescue operation."

A total of fifteen people have been rescued till now and five have been admitted to a hospital.

50 persons fell into a river following the collapse of the footbridge.

The incident took place when the police were attempting to rescue a youth who jumped off the bridge.

The police and the fire brigade are currently at spot.

The rescue operation is currently underway. (ANI)