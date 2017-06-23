GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri Resigns From Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri ob Friday resigned from the executive committee of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Giri said he has submitted his resignation to the party and it would be forwarded to GTA principal secretary on Saturday.

He is the first to resign from the GTA as per the party's decision.

Advertisement opens in new window

Giri had stated on Thursday: "We have decided to resign from the GTA."

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, who is in hiding, will also put in his papers, he said.

He alleged that the GTA has been turned into a "farce" by the West Bengal government and the GJM and the people of the hills would fight for the single agenda of a separate Gorkhaland state.

The GJM's decision to resign from GTA comes after an all-party meeting in the hills where it was decided that the party will withdraw from the tripartite GTA Accord.

In the June 20 meeting, all the 14 influential political parties and public organisations of the hills had unanimously declared their support to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland state in north Bengal.

The GJM is spearheading the agitation for a separate state and its indefinite shutdown has paralysed hit the normal life in the hills.

The GJM has been ruling GTA since 2012 and its five-year term is set to expire this year.