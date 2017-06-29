German Parliament Paves Way for Same-Sex Marriage
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalisation of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
Bringing the measure to a vote in today's session, the last before September elections, was fast-tracked after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday lawmakers could take up the issue as a "question of conscience," freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for the measure.
Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remain illegal.
All of Merkel's potential coalition partners after the Sept. 4 election, including the center-left Social Democrats of her challenger, Martin Schulz, have been calling for same- sex marriage to be legalized.
