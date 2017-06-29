German Parliament Legalises Same-Sex Marriage
The German parliament on Friday legalised same-sex marriage, days after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would allow her conservative lawmakers to follow their conscience in the vote.
The German legal code was changed to say "marriage is entered into for life by two people of different or the same sex", in the bill that was strongly supported by leftist parties.
The reform grants full marital rights, including child adoption, to gay and lesbian couples, who in Germany have been allowed since 2001 to enter so-called civil unions.
The lower house passed the bill by a margin of 393-226. The upper house has already approved it, and the measure is expected to enter into force before the end of the year.
The election-year bill was pushed by Merkel's leftist rivals who pounced on a U-turn she made in an on-stage interview Monday -- a manoeuvre that left many of her conservative lawmakers fuming.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Too Little Too Late' : Oppn On PM Remarks
- 'Only Close Family Allowed,' As US Travel Ban on Six Muslim Countries Takes Effect
- Bhutan Talks Tough, Say Construction Of Road By China 'Direct Violation' Of Agreement
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment