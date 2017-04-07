The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:23 pm Society

Gau-Rakshaks Are 'Victims Not Tyrants': VHP

New Delhi
Gau-Rakshaks Are 'Victims Not Tyrants': VHP
File-Photograph by Jitender Gupta

Supporting cow protectors or 'gau-rakshaks', the VHP today said they are "victims not tyrants", adding that the strong meat lobby is trying to malign the holy vow of cow protection.

"In last 10 years more than 50 policemen and gau-rakshaks (cow protectors) were killed by the cow killers. These killers or jehadis have brutally murdered the innocent committed for the cause of cow protection," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International joint secretary Surendra Jain said.

Stating that there is no place for violence in the holy resolve to protect the cow, Jain added but everyone including a cow protector has right to self-defence.

Cautioning against the conspiracy towards maligning the holy vow of cow-protection by the meat lobby, Jain said, "Cow protectors are victims not tyrants as some people are trying to establish".

VHP's remarks in support of cow protectors, comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that killing people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable.

Taking on the organisers of the 'Not in My Name' protests, Jain said "these placard-carrying groups with selfish interests are trying to malign the holy resolve of cow-protection".

"These people will question our brave soldiers fighting in Kashmir but support Yakub Memon by opposing his death sentence," he added.

At present, VHP runs more than 450 'gaushalas' (shelters for cows) in different parts of the country and more than 1,500 similar shelters are run by its volunteers.

READ MORE IN:
Society
Next Story : China Says Doklam Situation 'Grave', Rules Out Compromise
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters