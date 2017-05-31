Furious Over 'Fearless Girl,' Artist Puts 'Pissing Pug' Next To It
Furious over the 'Fearless Girl' statue on Wall Street in New York, a local artist installed a statue of a urinating pug called 'Pissing Pug', next to it.
The pug appeared to be urinating on the 'Fearless Girl' statue's leg.
The 'Pissing Pug's' sculptor Alex Gardega, dubbing the 'Fearless Girl' a corporate nonsense, told the New York Post that it was put opposite artist Arturo Di Modica's famed bull as a publicity stunt by a Boston-based financial firm.
'Fearless Girl' statue that was erected earlier this year next to the famous 'Charging Bull' sculpture, installed in 1985. The statue was intended to be a comment on gender inequality, appearing on the eve of International Women's Day, but caused the bull's sculptor, Arturo Di Modica, to claim his work had been hijacked and the meaning subverted.
"It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull. That bull had integrity," said Gardega.
He added that he even made the dog particularly sloppily just to stick it to 'Fearless Girl' even more.
"I decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull," said Gardega.
Many passerbys criticised the Pissing Pug statue and it also has sparked negative reactions online.
After three hours, Gardega decided to take his statue down because he didn't want to leave it and see it taken by someone else. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 80 Killed, Over 350 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing
- Kerala Minister Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do
- Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment