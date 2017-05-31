Furious Over 'Fearless Girl,' Artist Puts 'Pissing Pug' Next To It

Furious over the 'Fearless Girl' statue on Wall Street in New York, a local artist installed a statue of a urinating pug called 'Pissing Pug', next to it.



The pug appeared to be urinating on the 'Fearless Girl' statue's leg.



The 'Pissing Pug's' sculptor Alex Gardega, dubbing the 'Fearless Girl' a corporate nonsense, told the New York Post that it was put opposite artist Arturo Di Modica's famed bull as a publicity stunt by a Boston-based financial firm.



'Fearless Girl' statue that was erected earlier this year next to the famous 'Charging Bull' sculpture, installed in 1985. The statue was intended to be a comment on gender inequality, appearing on the eve of International Women's Day, but caused the bull's sculptor, Arturo Di Modica, to claim his work had been hijacked and the meaning subverted.



"It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull. That bull had integrity," said Gardega.



He added that he even made the dog particularly sloppily just to stick it to 'Fearless Girl' even more.



"I decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull," said Gardega.



Many passerbys criticised the Pissing Pug statue and it also has sparked negative reactions online.



After three hours, Gardega decided to take his statue down because he didn't want to leave it and see it taken by someone else. (ANI)