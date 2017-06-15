From Tendulkar To Sehwag: Wishes Pour In Ahead of India-Pak Final Match

The cricket fraternity has come out in unison to praise the Virat Kohli-led Indian team after their resounding nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy to set up another mouth-watering, high-octane clash with Pakistan in the finals on Sunday.

After restricting Bangladesh to 264, the defending champions chased down the target riding on the brilliant innings of Rohit Sharma (123 not out off 129 balls) and skipper Kohli (96 not out off 78 balls) with 59 balls to spare at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar said, "So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan."

So proud. Congratulations team India. Great performance by @imVkohli, @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25! My best wishes for the finals against Pakistan. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 15, 2017

Suresh Raina? tweeted, "Congratulations #TeamIndia! Well played @ImRo45 @imVkohli amazing inning. #BANvIND #ChampionsTrophy17 #Semifinal @BCCI @ICC."

"Indian Flag flies high with Glory @Edgbaston. Congrats #TeamIndia for a stunning Performance & Win #INDvBAN #CT17," an ecstatic Ishant Sharma tweeted.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated the India for registering a hat trick of wins against green jerseys team (Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh), while also calling on his side to emerge victorious in the finals at the Oval.

Indian road to finals-Hattrick of wins against the green jersey teams (Pak, SA, Ban).Oval wil see our men in blue triumph again.#Jaihind???? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2017

"It's not a win...It's a statement.What a professional performance from Team India. Congrats and good luck for the finals #CT17b," Indian batting legend VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi said, "Well played India, Now time for the biggest game in cricket. Stay calm and focused team Pakistan. And yes #AikJeetAur."

Advertisement opens in new window

Well played India, Now time for the biggest game in cricket. Stay calm and focused team Pakistan. And yes #AikJeetAur ???? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 15, 2017

Virender Sehwag, at his wittiest, wrote, "Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai. Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete."

Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan, opener Shikhar Dhawan, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, former England player Michael Vaughan were among others to congratulate Kohli and his boys for emphatic victory.

Advertisement opens in new window

During the match, Kohli also became the fastest batsmen to score 8,000 runs in ODIs.

Dhawan also surpassed former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become the highest scorer in the Champions Trophy.

Sharma, on the other hand, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

With the win, the Men in Blue have entered their fourth Champions Trophy final (twice in 2002, 2013 and 2017).

They will now face Pakistan in the summit clash at The Oval on Sunday.

One can expect a cracker of a game on Sunday with the two arch-rivals facing each other for the second time in the tournament.

Going into the match, India would be high on confidence having comprehensively defeated their Asian neighbour by 124 runs in the group stage. However, it would not be an easy one for the Men in Blue to defend their title as they would face a charged-up and equally confident Pakistan, who surprised everyone by beating favourites England in the first semi-final at Cardiff on Wednesday.

(ANI)