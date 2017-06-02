French Open: Bopanna-Dabrowski Romp Into Second Round of Mixed Doubles With Staright-Set Victory
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski produced a spectacular performance, as they stormed into the second round of the French Open following a comfortable straight-sets victory in their mixed doubles clash here last evening.
The Indo-Canadian pair notched up an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over the Australian team of Jessica Moore and Matt Reid in a one-sided opening round clash that lasted just 39 minutes.
Bopanna and Dabrowski sent down as many as five aces and converted five break points out of the seven chances that came their way to emerge victorious.
The seventh seeded duo will now lock horns with New Zealand's Artem Sitak and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina for a place in the third round.
In the men's doubles clash, the Indian duo of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals of the second major of the season after outplaying Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second-round match that lasted for two hours and 11 minutes.
The unseeded duo will now take on the 11th seeded team of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.
Meanwhile, Bopanna and his men's doubles Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas will aim to advance to the third round when they face on American-Uzbek pair of Treat Huey and Denis Istomin in their men's double clash later today.
In mixed double event, Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis will clash with Slovenian- South African team of Katarina Srebotnik and Raven Klaasen in the second round.(ANI)
