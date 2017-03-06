4 Militants Killed in Retaliatory Firing by CRPF in Kashmir's Bandipora

At least four militants were killed on Monday morning in a retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4:10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.The militants were reportedly attempting a suicide attack on the CRPF camp.

Earlier on June 3, at least two Army personnel were killed and four injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy in the Qazigund district.

Advertisement opens in new window

In another incident, at least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Poonch sector.

The Pakistani Army had earlier initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors on Thursday in which two civilians were injured.

(ANI)