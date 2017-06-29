Former Judge Karnan Sent Back To Presidency Jail Hospital After Health Improves
Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan has been released from the state-run SSKM hospital and sent back to Presidency jail hospital after his health condition improved.
"His health condition improved and we have decided to release him from the hospital. However, he requires medical supervision," a senior official of the SSKM hospital said.
Karnan was released from the SSKM hospital yesterday night. He was admitted there since June 22 after he had complained of chest pain and uneasiness.
"He is currently at the Presidency correctional home (jail) hospital. Doctors there are keeping an eye on him," a senior official at the correctional home said.
Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court. He had remained untraceable till his arrest.
The SC's seven-judge bench had held him guilty of contempt of court for his comments against the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Too Little Too Late' : Oppn On PM Remarks
- 'Only Close Family Allowed,' As US Travel Ban on Six Muslim Countries Takes Effect
- Bhutan Talks Tough, Say Construction Of Road By China 'Direct Violation' Of Agreement
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment