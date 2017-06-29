The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
30 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:54 pm Society

Former Judge Karnan Sent Back To Presidency Jail Hospital After Health Improves

Kolkata
Former Judge Karnan Sent Back To Presidency Jail Hospital After Health Improves
File Photo-PTI

Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan has been released from the state-run SSKM hospital and sent back to Presidency jail hospital after his health condition improved.

"His health condition improved and we have decided to release him from the hospital. However, he requires medical supervision," a senior official of the SSKM hospital said.

Karnan was released from the SSKM hospital yesterday night. He was admitted there since June 22 after he had complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

Advertisement opens in new window

"He is currently at the Presidency correctional home (jail) hospital. Doctors there are keeping an eye on him," a senior official at the correctional home said.

Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court. He had remained untraceable till his arrest.

The SC's seven-judge bench had held him guilty of contempt of court for his comments against the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary.

READ MORE IN:
C.S.Karnan Kolkata Judiciary Society
Next Story : US Now Bans Grandmothers From Seeing Grandchildren, Truly Shameful: Iran
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters