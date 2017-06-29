Former Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad Joins The List of Applicants for India's Head Coach
Former Indian medium pacer and current junior national chief selector Venkatesh Prasad has applied for the post of Indian cricket team's head coach.
Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 162 ODIs for India, is set to finish his three-year term as the junior India chief selector in September this year.
He had worked in the capacity of the bowling coach in the past as well. Prasad was at helm for two years following his appointment ahead of the 2007 World Cup.
The 47-year-old is the latest applicant after Ravi Shastri, who applied for the post on June 27.
Shastri had also applied for the job in 2016 but legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble was chosen over him by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
The head coach position has been vacant since Anil Kumble's resignation following India's 180-run defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at the Oval on June 18.
Former Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag have all applied for the post.
The last date for applying for the post of India head coach is July 9.
The BCCI has already stated that Team India will get its new head coach before their tour to Sri Lanka beginning July 26. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Killing In The Name Of Gau Bhakti Is Unacceptable': PM
- IndiGo Shows Interest In Buying Stake In Air India
- July 1 Not Last Date For Linking Aadhaar With PAN
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment