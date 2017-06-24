Flood Situation Worsens In Assam

Flood situation in Assam worsened today hitting over 87,500 people in Lakhimpur, Karimganj and Sonitpur districts.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) 131 villages are under water at present, while 148 hectares of crop land have been damaged.

Till yesterday a little over 82,000 people were affected across Assam due to the calamity.

Around 500 people are taking shelter at relief camps in Karimganj district, officials said.

Meanwhile, ASDMA said local people have recovered the body of a woman, who was washed away on by Ranganadi flood waters on May 31.

The woman was identified as Pallabi Saikia (32) from Nowboicha.