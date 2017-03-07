Five Arrested in Delhi for Alleged Cattle Theft, Illegal Slaughter

At least five persons have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in cattle theft and illegal slaughter in New Delhi.



The gang, which was caught with illegal weapons, has reportedly been involved in more than 100 cases of cattle theft and slaughter, targeting villages on the outskirts of the national capital.



The gang made use of tempos parked outside dhabas for theft and attacked the cops when they were stopped. They smuggled cattle illegally for slaughter to parts of western Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)