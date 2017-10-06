The Newswire
Five Arrested After Police Seized Rs 24 lakh Demonetised Notes
Howrah(WB)
The Government Railway Police has arrested five persons and seized Rs 24 lakh in demonetised notes from them in Howrah district, GRP sources said today.
The GRP personnel at Birshibpur railway station in Howrah district yesterday noticed five persons moving suspiciously in the station.
The GRP personnel questioned them and searched their bags. During the search Rs 24 lakh in demonetised notes in the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 were found, the sources said.
The five persons told the GRP that one person has told them to meet him at the station and he would change the demonetised notes with new currency, the sources added.
