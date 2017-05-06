Finance Minister Jaitley Makes Strong Case For Privatisation Of Air India
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today made a strong case for sale of Air India as he asked how fair it was to use Rs 55,000-60,000 crore of tax payers' money on the national carrier for having just 14 per cent market share.
Stating that the government should have exited Air India 15 years back, the finance minister said he personally concurred with the Niti Aayog's view of privatising the debt- laden carrier, but the government will take a call on the issue.
He said civil aviation is turning into a good success story in India, with a lot of private sector players running "very efficient airlines".
Also, airports in the country are better than most in the world. Besides, there are more airports in India with the regional connectivity.
"Therefore, how fair is it for government to occupy 14 per cent of the market share and then say some Rs 55,000- 60,000 crore of tax payer's money must get into this whole process," he told CNBC TV18.
Air India has piled over Rs 50,000 crore of debt mainly because of high maintenance cost and lease rent. It barely made any operational profit in last decade except in FY16.
"I think, therefore, sooner the government exits (better it would be). Ideally it should have exited decade and a half ago but that hasn't happened," Jaitley said.
The finance minister said he saw a great future for the aviation sector.
"We have 500-600 aircrafts today. China has 5,000 aircrafts flying. Therefore, over the next 10 years we are going to have huge number of aircraft capacity being added.
"Therefore, in addition to the existing players if private sector players come, participate in Air India's proposed privatisation scheme, I think it will add to competition and add to quality," he said.
He, however, added that the pace and the manner in which privatisation is to be done would be decided by the civil aviation ministry.
Asked if he was confident of finding buyers considering the high debt Air India has, Jaitley said the debt had multiple components, including assets like aircrafts.
Also, the carrier operates on lucrative routes and has a "lot of immovable properties".
"Let us see what the civil aviation ministry decides and the government will then take a collective view," he said.
Refusing to comment on his last week's meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, where Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra was also present, he said the meeting was to "really to assess what is the level of immovable property Air India has".
Apart from considering the possibility of privatising Air India, the union civil aviation ministry has asked SBI Capital Markets to submit a report in three months reviewing the 2012 turnaround plan (TAP) and airlines inability to reduce loss.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ISRO’s GSLV Mk III Launch: A Small Step Toward A Seat At The Big Table
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- In A Country Where People Can’t Afford Three Times Meal, Spending Crores On Baahubali Is A Crime: Adoor Gopalakrishnan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment