Film Actors Joining Politics Ruined Tamil Nadu, Says Subramanian Swamy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday took a jibe at Rajinikanth, who recently expressed his intentions to join politics, saying Tamil Nadu has been ruined because of film actors joining politics.
"Tamil Nadu has come to ruins because of film actors. Even his dialogue is written by someone else. They are susceptible to black money, have bank accounts in foreign countries and because of this Tamil Nadu has become one of the corrupt states," Swamy said.
Calling Rajinikath's entry to politics as 'bad move', Swamy said he is unfit to become a politician.
Swamy's comments came in response to Rajinikanth who said that he has been in discussion with political leaders and will announce when things are finalised. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fadnavis Announces Rs 34,000 Cr Farm Loan Waiver
- CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Terrorists Attack
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment