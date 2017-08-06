Mandsaur Farmers's Agitation: 62 Detained, Seven Cases Lodged
Seven cases were today lodged and 62 persons detained in connection with the farmers' agitation in the violence-hit district, police said.
Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Tripathi, who has been transferred in the wake of the firing in the district that left five farmers dead, said the cases have been filed in connection with various incidents of violence.
Addressing a press conference along with the new Collector O P Srivastava, Tripathi said some persons have also been detained for heckling the previous Mandsaur Collector S K Singh in Berheda Pant area yesterday.
He said Town Inspector of Piplayamandi Anil Singh Thakur has been removed from field duties in connection with the firing on farmers.
Rakesh Choudhry has been transferred as the new town inspector.
Srivastava, who took charge today, said he is facing a "challenging situation".
"I am trying to understand the situation," he said.
Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1 demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce, among others.
Five persons were killed on Tuesday as the farmers' agitation turned violent.
Farmers had yesterday resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures, posing a major challenge for Chouhan and providing a rallying point for the opposition parties.
In view of the volatile situation, the Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of RAF to the violence-hit state where the farmers have been agitating for loan waiver and better crop prices.
The Chouhan government had sought to cool the tempers by announcing certain measures, including a loan settlement scheme for those cultivators who had defaulted on repayment of farm loan borrowed by them earlier.
The scheme will cover around six lakh farmers, with accumulated dues of Rs 6000 crore, according to the government.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rahul Gandhi Arrested On Way To Mandsaur
- Uber Sacks Exec Who Obtained Rape Victim's Medical Records
- Saharanpur Clash: Bhim Army Founder Arrested
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment