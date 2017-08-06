Farmers' Protest: 62 People Detained in Violence-Hit Mandsaur

As many as 62 persons have been detained in connection with the farmers' protest in Mandsaur's district of Madhya Pradesh.



"Total 62 people have been detained and some more people are being identified on the basis of videos and pictures," said O.P. Tripathi, Superintendent of Police (SP).



Earlier in the day, Tripathi said that continuous patrolling was on in the district and the situation was under control.



"We have managed the situation well; currently, the violence has been curbed. My team and I are trying our best to control the situation. Also, extra forces would be deployed in violence-hit Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Sehore areas. We are continuously patrolling and hoping that the situation does not worsen more," Tripathi told reporters here.



The Madhya Pradesh farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.



This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.



Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests.



Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.



Taking cognizance of the issue, Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. one crore each to the victims' families. The injured will get Rs. five lakh in compensation, he added.



In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin.



The Madhya Pradesh Government has been facing backlash from the opposition over the violence in the state with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accusing the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.



Taking to social media, Rahul said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."



Rahul is also heading for Mandsaur today to take stock of the situation. (ANI)