07 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:15 pm National

Farmer's Goat Eats Rs 62,000 He Kept In His Pocket, While He Bathed

Kannauj
Farmer's Goat Eats Rs 62,000 He Kept In His Pocket, While He Bathed
Creative Commons/Representational Image

Leaving your pet hungry could cost you dearly, as a farmer in Uttar Pradesh realised the hard way.

Much to the shock of Sarvesh Kumar Pal, his goat chewed up currency notes worth Rs 62,000 kept in the pocket of his trousers while he had gone for a bath.

The incident occurred on Monday in Siluapur village in Talgram area here.

Pal had gone to the washroom after putting the money, with which he intended to buy bricks, in his trousers which were kept outside.

But the scene that he came across after he came out to dress got his goat. His hungry pet had already chewed up 31 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000.

He had kept Rs 66,000 in his pocket and only two notes were left but they too were badly damaged.

