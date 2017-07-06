Farmer's Goat Eats Rs 62,000 He Kept In His Pocket, While He Bathed
Leaving your pet hungry could cost you dearly, as a farmer in Uttar Pradesh realised the hard way.
Much to the shock of Sarvesh Kumar Pal, his goat chewed up currency notes worth Rs 62,000 kept in the pocket of his trousers while he had gone for a bath.
The incident occurred on Monday in Siluapur village in Talgram area here.
Pal had gone to the washroom after putting the money, with which he intended to buy bricks, in his trousers which were kept outside.
But the scene that he came across after he came out to dress got his goat. His hungry pet had already chewed up 31 notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000.
He had kept Rs 66,000 in his pocket and only two notes were left but they too were badly damaged.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Debris Of Myanmar Plane With Over 100 On-Board Found In Sea
- 'Meat Business Employs 5 Crore, They Will All Lose Jobs' Says Head Of Quraish Muslims On Cattle Sale Ban
- Is BJP Short Of Names For Renaming Exercise?
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- After Two State Leaders Quit, BJP Says 'No Plan to Impose Ban on Beef in Meghalaya'
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- After Being Spotted During Ind-Pak Match, Vijay Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- SYL Verdict Against Punjab Could Revive Militancy In State, Says CM Amarinder Singh
- J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan
Post a Comment