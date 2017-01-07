Farmers Block Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway While Protesting Against Release Of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu

Traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was affected on Sunday for a brief period as farmers blocked it to protest against the release of Cauvery water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam to Tamil Nadu.

"Traffic was affected for a brief period after farmers blocked Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They were protesting against release of Cauvery water from KRS Dam to Tamil Nadu," Mandya Additional Superintendent of Police B N Lavanya told PTI here.

The farmers staged protests at Gajalagere and Ilavala villages on the highway and accused the Karnataka government for releasing water, instead of taking steps to increase the storage level at KRS Dam, she said.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Executive Engineer K Basavaraje Gowda said as much as 2,000 cusecs of water has been released from KRS dam today.

On June 29 night, 3,000 cusecs of water was released,he said.

On June 30, farmers and pro-Karnataka outfits staged protests by getting down into the bathing ghat in Srirangapatna, accusing the government to release Cauvery water.

Farmers' leader G Madegowda had on the same threatened government officials of dire consquences if they did not stop the supply of water.

"We want the government officials to stop the excess supply of water, especially when we don't have enough water for our farmers. If they don't they will have to face dire consequences," he had said.