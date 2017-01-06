Govt Manufacturing Issues to Distract Us From Its Fundamental Failures, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today criticised the government for the decline in GDP growth and said it was manufacturing other issues to deflect the country's attention from its failures.
"Falling GDP. Rising unemployment. Every other issue is manufactured to distract us from this fundamental failure," he tweeted.
He also tagged a news report that said the country had lost its tag of being the fastest growing economy in the world after the fourth quarter GDP growth declined to 6.1 per cent.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had dubbed the decision to demonetise high currency notes as "legalised plunder and a monumental failure" and predicted a 2 per cent fall in GDP.
Later, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had also criticised the note ban and said it would lead to a fall in GDP growth.
