The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
29 May 2017 Last Updated at 11:15 am National

Fadnavis Chopper Crash: Case Against Scribe for Writing Police Ran Away in Fear

Mumbai
Fadnavis Chopper Crash: Case Against Scribe for Writing Police Ran Away in Fear
PTI photo

The police have filed a criminal defamation case against a Latur scribe for allegedly writing that the police ran awau in fear after the chopper crash involving Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nilanga.

The report written by the scribe and published in a regional daily had said while police officials ran away after the chopper crash, fearing that it would explode, a local scrap dealer identified as Irfan Shaikh rushed to the spot shouting "Our king is trapped in the chopper" and rescued the chief minister, said the official.

Fadnavis and five others had a narrow escape after their helicopter crash landed just after taking off during his Latur tour on May 25.

The journalist, instead of appreciating the evidence in the form of videos and photographs which clearly show police running to the rescue of CM, published a report which was false and defamatory, said an official.

"We have registered a defamation case against the journalist for maligning the image of police. The case has been filed under section 500 (criminal defamation) of the IPC and our investigations are on," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Latur, G G Ranjankar told 

READ MORE IN:
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Mumbai Journalists National
Next Story : Pathankot on Alert After Bag Found With Army Uniforms, Search Ops On
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters