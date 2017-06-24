Fadnavis Announces Loan Waiver Worth Rs 34,000 Crore For Maharashtra Farmers
The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a major farm loan waiver scheme that will see debt of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer being written off.
The scheme, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a press meet here, involves Rs 34,000 crore of relief.
Named after Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, the programme will benefit 89 lakh farmers and make 40 lakh agriculturists debt-free, Fadnavis said.
Farmers in many parts of Maharashtra were on a warpath early this month, which disrupted supply of vegetables and other essentials to cities, including Mumbai.
They were demanding a loan waiver, which was backed by all political parties. The stir was called off after the government gave them a firm assurance on brining in a comprehensive scheme to help the debt-pressed cultivators.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fadnavis Announces Rs 34,000 Cr Farm Loan Waiver
- CRPF Sub-Inspector Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Terrorists Attack
- Around 100 People Feared Buried in China Landslide
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Army Rejects Rifles Made in India for 2nd Year in A Row Citing Poor Quality
- Cop Lynching: CM Mufti Warns Kashmiris Against Testing Limits Of 'Restrained' Security Forces
- Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Arrested for Lynching Officer Outside Mosque
- Sridevi Issues Statement Clarifying Marriage Remark About Daughter Jhanvi
Post a Comment