The Newswire
24 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:07 pm National

Fadnavis Announces Loan Waiver Worth Rs 34,000 Crore For Maharashtra Farmers

Mumbai
Fadnavis Announces Loan Waiver Worth Rs 34,000 Crore For Maharashtra Farmers
File photo

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a major farm loan waiver scheme that will see debt of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer being written off.

The scheme, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a press meet here, involves Rs 34,000 crore of relief.

Named after Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, the programme will benefit 89 lakh farmers and make 40 lakh agriculturists debt-free, Fadnavis said.

Farmers in many parts of Maharashtra were on a warpath early this month, which disrupted supply of vegetables and other essentials to cities, including Mumbai.

They were demanding a loan waiver, which was backed by all political parties. The stir was called off after the government gave them a firm assurance on brining in a comprehensive scheme to help the debt-pressed cultivators.

