Ex-Congress MP And Industrialist Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case
Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were summoned by a special court here today as an accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.
Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.
In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.
Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Suicide Bomber Responsible For Manchester Blast
- Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
- Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 1984 Riots: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Refuses To Undergo Polygraph Test
- Bomb Scare Delays Movie Screening At Cannes
- Indian Railways' First Ever High-Speed Luxurious Train, Tejas Express, To Be Flagged Off Today
- Allegations Prove Others Are Scared of AAP's Anti-Corruption Campaign: Kejriwal
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment