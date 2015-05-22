The Newswire
23 May 2017 Last Updated at 2:34 pm National

Ex-Congress MP And Industrialist Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case

New Delhi
Ex-Congress MP And Industrialist Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were summoned by a special court here today as an accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

