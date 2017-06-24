Srinagar Encounter: Two Army Personnel Injured

Two Army personnel were injured today in an encounter with militants who took refuge inside the premises of the Delhi Public School near the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway after attacking a CRPF party in Panthachowk area last evening.

A police official said security forces launched an offensive to flush them out the militants this morning.

"The exchange of fire between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am and is going on intermittently," he said.

"Two Army personnel were injured in the gunbattle today,” the official said. He said the injured have been taken to a hospital.

The militants had entered into the premises of the DPS Srinagar last evening after carrying out an attack on CRPF personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school.

One CRPF officer was killed and a constable of the force injured in the attack that took place in high security zone located less than a kilometre away from headquarters of Army's Chinar Corps.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched search operations in the large school campus.

Sources said drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the militants but police officials refused to comment on operational details.

The authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPc from Ram Munshibagh to Sempora stretch of the national highway as a precautionary measure to avoid protests near the encounter site.

Mobile Internet services have been affected across the Valley.