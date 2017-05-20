Electoral Bonds A Retrograde Step By Government, Will Compromise Transparency In Political Funding, EC Tells Parl Panel
The Election Commission today told a Parliamentary committee that electoral bonds introduced by the government is a "retrograde" step as it would compromise transparency in political funding.
The Commission, in a written submission to the parliamentary standing committee on Law and Personnel, said changes made in the election laws after the introduction of the bonds would compromise transparency in political fundings.
"The amendment in section 29 C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 making it no longer necessary to report details of donations received through electoral bonds is a retrograde step as transparency of political funding would be compromised as a result of the change," it said.
Senior Commission officials, including Deputy Election Commissioners Umesh Sinha and Vijay Dev, had appeared before the committee today to speak on EVMs, paper trail machines and electoral reforms.
