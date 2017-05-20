The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:32 am

Electoral Bonds A Retrograde Step By Government, Will Compromise Transparency In Political Funding, EC Tells Parl Panel

New Delhi
Electoral Bonds A Retrograde Step By Government, Will Compromise Transparency In Political Funding, EC Tells Parl Panel
File Photo-PTI

The Election Commission today told a Parliamentary committee that electoral bonds introduced by the government is a "retrograde" step as it would compromise transparency in political funding.

The Commission, in a written submission to the parliamentary standing committee on Law and Personnel, said changes made in the election laws after the introduction of the bonds would compromise transparency in political fundings.

"The amendment in section 29 C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 making it no longer necessary to report details of donations received through electoral bonds is a retrograde step as transparency of political funding would be compromised as a result of the change," it said.

Senior Commission officials, including Deputy Election Commissioners Umesh Sinha and Vijay Dev, had appeared before the committee today to speak on EVMs, paper trail machines and electoral reforms.

READ MORE IN:
Next Story : Journo Accuses Separatist Leader Yasin Malik of Assault, Malik Says She Barged In
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters