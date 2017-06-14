Eight Killed, Thirty Injured After Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus Falls On River Bank

At least eight persons, including a woman, were killed and 30 injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus fell on the bank of Sai river from a bridge.

The incident took place at Bargudar Pul area under Sikrara police station at around 1.30 pm on the Jaunpur-Rae Bareli national highway, District Magistrate of Jaunpur Sarvagyaram Mishra told PTI.

"The UPSRTC bus was going to Jaunpur from Allahabad. At around 1.30 pm, the driver lost control over the vehicle which hurtled down the bridge and fell on the bank of the river," he said.

Mishra said eight passengers, including a woman, lost their lives and 30 were injured.

Two of the seriously injured passengers have been referred to Varanasi for treatment, he said, adding that other wounded persons were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.