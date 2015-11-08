The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
23 May 2017 Last Updated at 12:15 pm National

ED Arrests Chartered Accountant Of Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa

New Delhi
ED Arrests Chartered Accountant Of Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa
File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Agarwal, in connection with the money trail scam of around Rs. 8000 crore.

Agarwal, who provided money to Misa Bharti's company, would be produced before the Patiala court.

The arrest comes days after raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurugram on companies and people associated with Lalu.

Advertisement opens in new window

As per sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs. 1,000 crore.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) chief is already under scanner in the fodder scam case.(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Lalu Prasad Yadav Delhi - New Delhi Enforcement Directorate Scams/Frauds/Rackets National
Next Story : Paytm Starts Payments Bank, Offers 4 Per Cent Interest, Cashbacks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters