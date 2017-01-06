The Newswire
01 June 2017

EC Bribery Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail To T T V Dhinakaran

NEW DELHI
File Photo: PTI Photo

The Delhi Court today has granted bail to the AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

T T V Dhinakaran was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police on April 25, after police investigation revelaed his alleged involvement in the Election Commission bribery case.

His close aide Mallikarjuna, who was also arrested in the case was also granted the relief by Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary.

The court granted the relief to the two saying they were no longer required for custodial interrogation.

They have been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs five lakh each and two sureties of the like amount.

The court asked them not to try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

