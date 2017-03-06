The Newswire
EARTHQUAKE: 4.8 Magnitude Hits Maharashtra
Sangli
An earthquake measuring 4.8 on Richter scale jolted areas near Koyna dam in Maharashtra late last night.
However, no casualty or damage to property was reported.
Tremors were felt in parts of Sangli and Kolhapur districts yesterday at around 11.44 pm, an official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said today.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground and the tremors were felt in a radius of 120 kms from the epicentre, he said.
Some people in Sangli felt the tremors for eight to 15 seconds, but no injury or casualty was reported, sources said.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Six Dead, Many Injured In London Terror Attacks
- Kashmir Problem Can't Be Solved By Just Snapping Our Fingers: Rajnath Singh
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment