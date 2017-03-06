The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:46 am National

EARTHQUAKE: 4.8 Magnitude Hits Maharashtra

Sangli
EARTHQUAKE: 4.8 Magnitude Hits Maharashtra

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on Richter scale jolted areas near Koyna dam in Maharashtra late last night.

However, no casualty or damage to property was reported.

Tremors were felt in parts of Sangli and Kolhapur districts yesterday at around 11.44 pm, an official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said today.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground and the tremors were felt in a radius of 120 kms from the epicentre, he said.

Some people in Sangli felt the tremors for eight to 15 seconds, but no injury or casualty was reported, sources said.

READ MORE IN:
Maharashtra Earthquake National
Next Story : Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters